Man dies with multiple gunshot wounds after Fort Worth shooting

A man died with multiple gunshot wounds after an early morning shooting in East Fort Worth, according to Fort Worth police.

A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in an early morning shooting in east Fort Worth, according to Fort Worth police.

Officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of East Lancaster Avenue at around 2:12 a.m. Friday for a reported shooting, police said. Responding officers located the man, whose identity hasn’t been released, and he was transported to a local hospital.

He didn’t survive his injuries, police said.

The Dallas News reported a person had gotten out of a vehicle with two other people inside and fired into a crowd. The victim, according to the Dallas News, was shot three times in the back and the vehicle fled.

More than 15 Fort Worth police units responded Friday, according to a police call log.