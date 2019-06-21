Tarrant County man faces death penalty, accused of killing ex-girlfriend and her young daughter

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 12 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a Euless man accused in the 2018 strangulation of his ex-girlfriend and her 10-year-old daughter in an east Fort Worth apartment.

Paige Terrell Lawyer, 39, is charged with capital murder in the killing of O’Tishae Womack and her daughter Kamyria Womack on April 6, 2018.

Womack’s twin 4-year-old sons had been in the apartment at the time of the slayings, but they were not injured, according to an arrest warrant.

Prosecutors filed their intention to seek a death sentence against Lawyer a few weeks ago in Criminal District Court No. 396.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The last case on which local prosecutors sought the death penalty was in October 2017 against Miguel Hernandez, who was arrested naked in the bed of his pickup truck and charged in the July 27, 2014, slaying of James Bowling. Bowling, 56, was strangled after what police said was a violent fight during a burglary attempt. A Tarrant County jury found Hernandez guilty, but sentenced him to life without parole.

Lawyer was arrested April 8, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Suspect texted threats to victim

According to the arrest warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in 2018, O’Tishae Womack and her sister had taken a walk in a park together on April 5, 2018.

During their walk, the sister told police, Lawyer passed them several times, as if checking up on them. He also kept calling and texting O’Tishae Womack.

Among the texts that Womack would receive that day from Lawyer was one that said, “BEFORE I LEAVE I WILL KILL YOU.”

Her sister said Womack called later that same day, asking her sister to please pick up her children from school because Lawyer was planning to come over to get some stuff from the apartment.

The sister told investigators that Womack later came to her house to pick up the kids, saying she’d return later that evening because Lawyer was still at her apartment.

She never came back, the sister told police, according to the warrant.

Womack’s mother is believed to have been the last one to talk to her.

The mother told investigators she had gotten a call from her daughter about 10:30 p.m. on April 5, 2018, in which Womack said she was going to come over because Lawyer was refusing to leave her apartment.

“This was the last time that anyone can confirm that O’Tishae Womack was alive,” according to the warrant.

The bodies of Womack and her daughter were found the next day an an apartment in the 200 block of Shady Lane Drive.

Lawyer remained in the Tarrant Jail on Thursday in lieu of $500,000 bail on the capital murder charge. He also was being held on two Fort Worth assault charges and bail was $1 million.

Tarrant County death penalty cases

The last time the death penalty was given by a Tarrant County jury was against Amos Wells in 2016.

Wells was convicted on Nov. 3, 2016, of capital murder in the deaths of his pregnant girlfriend Chanice Reed, 22; her mother, Annette Reed, 39; and Chanice Reed’s 10-year-old brother, Eddie McCuin, on July 1, 2013.

Rodolfo Arellano was selected to face the death penalty for capital murder in a case where he abducted his estranged wife in April 2016, tied a 119-pound chunk of concrete on her and tossed her off the Lake Worth bridge to drown.

But Arellano pleaded guilty in January and received a sentence of life without parole.

There are eight pending defendants who are facing the death penalty in Tarrant County.