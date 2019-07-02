Police charge mother of 4-year-old Aubrey boy who died after being found in hot SUV

Hot cars: Children are being left alone inside vehicles as temperatures increase What to do if you see a child alone inside a car? What authorities say in regards to children being left alone inside hot cars. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What to do if you see a child alone inside a car? What authorities say in regards to children being left alone inside hot cars.

The mother of a 4-year-old boy who died last month after he was found in a hot sport utility outside their Aubrey home has been charged in the case.

Lisa Neyland, 37, was charged with injury to a child, a felony, and arrested Tuesday, police said.

Her son Kaysen Neyland was found June 20 and died at a hospital where he had been receiving treatment for heat exposure.

Authorities received a 911 call about 4:50 p.m. reporting that an unresponsive child was found inside a vehicle by relatives, Aubrey police said. The temperature at the time was 97 degrees, with a heat index of 107 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.





The SUV was outside a house in the 10000 block of Franklin Drive in the Providence Village neighborhood, police said.

Neyland turned herself on Tuesday in at the Denton County Jail. Bail had not been determined.

“This situation happens too often in Texas,” Aubrey Police Chief Charles Kreidler wrote in a statement.

Aubrey is about 50 miles northeast of Fort Worth.