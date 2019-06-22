Found in hot car, 4-year-old Aubrey child dies at hospital; police probe circumstances

Hot cars: Children are being left alone inside vehicles as temperatures increase What to do if you see a child alone inside a car? What authorities say in regards to children being left alone inside hot cars. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What to do if you see a child alone inside a car? What authorities say in regards to children being left alone inside hot cars.

A 4-year-old found earlier this week in a hot car parked outside an Aubrey residence died at a hospital, police said Saturday.

Police did not release the child’s gender. An autopsy will be performed by the Dallas County Medical Examiner. The victim had been receiving treatment for heat exposure.

Authorities received a 911 call about 4:50 p.m. Thursday reporting that an unresponsive child was found inside a vehicle by relatives, Aubrey police said.

The vehicle was outside a house in the 10000 block of Franklin Drive in the Providence Village neighborhood, police said.

Emergency personnel called for a helicopter to take the victim to Children’s Medical Center Dallas. Aubrey is about 50 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

It was not known how long the child was in the hot car before being found by the family member. No charges have been filed, and an investigation was incomplete.

Police reported the incident to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.