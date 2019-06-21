4-year-old Aubrey child suffering from heat exposure listed in critical condition

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A 4-year-old found in a hot car parked outside an Aubrey residence was recovering from heat exposure at a hospital Friday.

Officers with the Aubrey Police Department received a 911 call about 4:50 p.m. Thursday saying that an unresponsive child was found inside a vehicle by family members, a statement from Aubrey police said.

Paramedics and firefighters with the Aubrey Fire Department began treating the child immediately after their arrival outside a home in the 10000 block of Franklin Drive in the Providence Village neighborhood, the statement said.

Emergency personnel called for a helicopter to take the child to the hospital. Aubrey is about 50 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An investigator with the Aubrey Police Department took statements from witnesses.

It is unknown how long the child was in the hot car before being found by the family member. No criminal charges have been filed and an investigation is active and ongoing.

The child was listed in critical condition, but was stable, according to authorities.

Police have reported the incident to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, as required by law, and as part of the continued investigation authorities have requested assistance from that office.

Heat advisory continues

A heat advisory continues through 7 p.m. Friday and forecasters will look at the possibility of adding another through Saturday.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler this weekend but heat index values Saturday may come close to triggering another advisory, according to the National Weather Service.

On Thursday, MedStar reported 21 heat-related calls with 15 transported to area hospitals, including two that were listed as critical.

Temperatures are expected to drop back to near 90 by Monday with low rain chances through the first part of the week.