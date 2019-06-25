Fort Worth woman ‘felt like I was on fire’ and screamed, ‘Momma!’ as SUV ran over her

Kisha Johnson of Fort Worth talks about the attack Kisha Johnson of Fort Worth has accused her 33-year-old sister of driving over her several times on May 30, 2019, leaving her critically injured. Johnson was recently released from the hospital. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kisha Johnson of Fort Worth has accused her 33-year-old sister of driving over her several times on May 30, 2019, leaving her critically injured. Johnson was recently released from the hospital.

As she lay pinned under her sister’s sport utility vehicle on the street outside her mother’s house, Kisha Johnson remembers screaming, “Momma! Momma!”

Johnson also recalls the frightening moment when she realized the SUV “was going back and forth, back and forth,” driving over her, she said on Saturday afternoon at her east Fort Worth home.

Her younger sister, 33-year-old Savvy Smith, is accused of running over Johnson after the sisters had an argument at their mother’s home on Lucas Drive.

Johnson spoke to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Saturday, just days after being released from a local hospital where she was treated for critical injuries from the May 30 attack.

Smith was arrested and booked into jail Thursday and released on Saturday after posting $15,000 bond. She faces a charge of aggravated assault with bodily injury of a family member. Smith could not be reached for comment.

Darlene Brown of Fort Worth is taking care of her daughter, Kisha Johnson, as she recovers after being driven over several times. Johnson's sister has been charged in the attack. Domingo Ramirez Jr. ramirez@star-telegram.com

Younger days

For most of their young years, Kisha Johnson and Savvy Smith didn’t live together. Smith lived with her grandmother in Virginia, while Johnson grew up in Fort Worth.

But Smith moved back to Fort Worth and enrolled as a freshman at Eastern Hills High School. Johnson, now 36, was a senior at the school.

“She apparently was jealous of me for some reason,” Johnson said. “I don’t know if she thought we were leading a better life and she wasn’t a part of it. I don’t really know. I just stayed in the background and tried to encourage her.”

Johnson and her mother believe Smith got into drugs and started to hang around the wrong people.

For years, Smith became upset anytime a conversation was about Johnson, said their mother, Darlene Brown of Fort Worth.

Johnson said her sister constantly cursed at her and their mother, stole items from her and tried to get her in trouble.

Another assault

In 2006, Johnson said, she and her sister got into a fight, and to this day she doesn’t remember what it was about, but Smith brandished a knife.

“I wasn’t scared because the police were on their way,” Johnson said. Smith was arrested, but Johnson decided against pursuing charges, she said.

But the bitterness that Smith had for Johnson continued even when Smith moved in with their mother, she said.

“I stayed away from Mom’s house when she moved in,” Johnson said. “I would call Mom before I went over there to make sure she wasn’t there.”

May 30 attack

On May 30, Johnson called her mother, who told her to come over because she believed Smith wasn’t home. Darlene Brown was at work and later arrived home.

“When I walked in, I saw her, but I didn’t say a word,” Johnson said.

Johnson and her mother talked about her classes at Tarrant County College, which upset Smith, she said.

Smith and Johnson got into an argument, which ended with Smith throwing a picture frame at her older sister, hitting her in the eye. Darlene Brown ordered Smith out of the house.

“I told her I was going to call the police and she (Smith) knew I wasn’t going to do anything to her because she’s pregnant,” Johnson said.

Smith picked up her 1-year-old child, walked out of the house and got into her SUV, which was parked in the street.

“I went out to the front to take a picture of her license plate, but I didn’t see any,” Johnson said. “So I walked to the back of the SUV.”

Johnson said she still can’t believe what happened next.

“All of a sudden I see the vehicle coming back, you know, to me,” Johnson said. “I just remember putting my hands up as if I’m trying to stop the car or whatever.”

The SUV mowed down Johnson.

Savvy Smith of Fort Worth. Courtesy: Tarrant County Jail

“I remember being up under the car. It all happened so fast,” Johnson said. “I remember being on the ground in the streets. I couldn’t breathe or move. I just felt like I was on fire.”





At some point, Johnson thought about “giving up.”

“I then heard by Mom yell, ‘Please breathe. Don’t move. Please breathe’,” Johnson said.

Within minutes, paramedics arrived and she was taken to a hospital. She suffered 16 broken ribs, a broken pelvis, sternum and collarbone, a collapsed lung and several cuts and bruises on her head and all over her body.

“I never thought she would run over me,” Johnson said. “Never.”

A GoFundMe account has been established for Johnson to help pay her medical bills.