‘I’m thankful to God,’ mom says after arrest of daughter accused of driving over sister

A Fort Worth woman accused of repeatedly running over her sister with a sports utility vehicle last month was in custody Friday, according to jail records.

Savvy Smith, 33, was booked into the Fort Worth Jail shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, according to Fort Worth jail records. Smith faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the May 30 attack.

“I’m thankful to God,” said Smith’s mother, Darlene Ann Brown of Fort Worth, in a Friday telephone interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram after the arrest of her daughter. “She needs to pay for what she did.”

Smith’s older sister, Kisha Johnson, 36, of Fort Worth, suffered cracked ribs, a broken pelvis and collarbone, a collapsed lung and other injuries. Johnson stayed in the hospital for almost three weeks before she was released a few days ago.

Brown said her older daughter is in a wheelchair and unable to walk.

The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. May 30 near Lucas Drive and Ramey Avenue.

Johnson was at her mother’s home on Lucas Drive. Smith also was there with her baby, Brown said in an earlier interview with the Star-Telegram.

“She (Johnson) had just gotten her grades and they were good,” Brown said. Johnson had been attending Tarrant County College/South campus, studying to become a registered nurse.

Brown said Johnson and Smith had had a sibling rivalry for years, but nothing physical. Smith also had been dealing with drug problems, her mother said.

“She (Smith) overheard the conversation and I believe she felt Kisha was putting her down,” their mother said. “Kisha wasn’t even talking to her.”

Kisha Johnson of Fort Worth. Courtesy: Family of Kisha Johnson

At some point, Smith and Johnson exchanged words and Smith threw a picture frame at her older sister, hitting her in the face, their mother said.

Brown ordered her youngest daughter out of the house with her baby.

“Kisha said she was going to call police and ran outside to get the license plate number of her sister’s vehicle,” Brown said. “By then, she (Smith) was in the SUV, put it in reverse and just floored it.”

Johnson had been standing right behind the SUV and was hit and dragged out into the street, her mother said.

Smith ran over her older sister at least two to three times before driving away, their mother has said.

Smith was in the Tarrant County Jail on Friday without bail.

A GoFundMe account has been established for Johnson to help pay her medical bills.