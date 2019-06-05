‘I saw her back over and over her,’ mother says after daughter in SUV ran over sister

Kisha Johnson was critically injured last week when her sister drove over her and dragged her onto a Fort Worth, Texas street, according to their mother. She remains in a local hospital.

A Fort Worth woman witnessed one of a mother’s worst nightmares.

On Thursday, Darlene Ann Brown stood and watched as her adult daughter, Kisha Johnson, was run over by a sport utility vehicle in her driveway and dragged onto a street. The driver repeatedly ran over Johnson in the street, Brown said Wednesday in a telephone interview.

The driver was Brown’s other adult daughter, Savvy Smith, according to the mother.

“I couldn’t believe my baby was lying in the middle of the street,” Brown said.

Police said Wednesday an investigation into the incident continued, but no one has been arrested.

“There was a verbal altercation between two sisters that escalated outside,” said Officer Jimmy Pollozani, a police spokesman, in a Wednesday email. “Once outside, the suspect ran over the victim and left the scene.”

A warrant has been issued for the suspect, who police did not identify by name, Pollozani said.

Johnson remained in a local hospital Wednesday with cracked ribs, a broken pelvis and collarbone, a collapsed lung and other injuries, her mother said Wednesday.





“I haven’t heard from her (Smith),” Brown said. “I have nothing to say to her.”

The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. Thursday near Lucas Drive and Ramey Avenue.

Johnson was at her mother’s home on Lucas Drive. Smith also was there with her baby, Brown said.

“She (Johnson) had just gotten her grades and they were good,” Brown said. Johnson had been attending Tarrant County College/South campus, working to become a registered nurse.

Brown said Johnson and Smith had had a sibling rivalry for years, but nothing physical. Smith also had been dealing with drug problems, her mother said.

“She (Smith) overheard the conversation and I believe she felt Kisha was putting her down,” their mother said. “Kisha wasn’t even talking to her.”

At some point, Smith and Johnson exchanged words and Smith threw a picture frame at her older sister, hitting her in the face, their mother said.

Brown ordered her youngest daughter out of the house with her baby.

“Kisha said she was going to call police and ran outside to get the license plate number of her sister’s vehicle,” Brown said. “By then, she (Smith) was in the SUV, put it in reverse and just floored it.”

Johnson had been standing right behind the SUV and was hit and dragged out into the street, her mother said.

Smith ran over her older sister at least two to three times before driving away, their mother said Wednesday.

“I saw her back over and over her,” their mother said. “I can never forget seeing that.”

