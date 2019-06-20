Fort Worth man dies after shooting; 2 suspects charged with murder

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Fort Worth man who was shot early Tuesday morning after masked intruders broke into his home has died, and two people have been charged with murder.

David Allen Plotts, 26, died Wednesday in a local Intensive Care Unit, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

David Sharray Shelton, 21, of Fort Worth, and Cameron Jerrell Marble, 22, of Fort Worth, were arrested and charged with murder, police said. The charge has no bond amount.

Shelton faces additional charges including three counts of aggravated robbery, assault, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and two counts of unlawful possession of marijuana, according to the Tarrant County online inmate database. The cumulative bond total for the charges is $94,000.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Marble is also facing a parole violation — which has no bond — as well as unlawful possession of a firearm and evading arrest, according to the database. His total bond for those charges is $15,000.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 2900 block of Phoenix Drive at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said. An investigation revealed three masked suspects had forced their way into the apartment through the front door, police said, and Plotts was shot.

The masked intruders fled the scene after the shooting, police said.

Shelton was arrested Tuesday morning about eight hours after the shooting, and Marble was arrested Thursday, according to police records.