Missing Haltom City man has memory problems, needs medications, police say

Haltom City police asked for help Thursday to find a missing 59-year-old man who gets easily disoriented and needs medications.

Mario Almanza was last seen about 8 a.m. Wednesday at the PDK Food Store in the 4600 block of Denton HIghway in Haltom City.

Almanza walked to the store and was seen on surveillance cameras there. He stepped out of the store and started walking south on Denton Highway in Haltom City.

Almanza never returned home.

Forecasters say dangerous heat is predicted on Thursday with a daytime high expected at 97 degrees in Haltom City and North Texas with heat index values at 105 to 110 degrees.

Family members have told Haltom City police Almanza has problems with his short-term memory because of a traumatic brain injury, which means he gets lost and disoriented. He also is diabetic and suffers from high blood pressure.

Mario Almanza of Haltom City was last seen Wednesday morning near a Haltom City store. Courtesy: Haltom City police

Haltom City police have requested activation of an endangered missing person alert through the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Almanza is described as about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 230 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, gray pants, black shoes, and a gold bracelet with his name on it in big letters. He has a scar over his right eye.

Anyone with information should call Haltom City police at 817-222-7000 or 817-281-1000.