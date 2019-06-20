Teams survey for tornado damage in Greenville as heat index values could reach 110

Simple tips to avoid tragedy as hot car deaths reach highest toll on record As scorching temperatures arrive with summer, it’s important to know the inside of a car can climb to deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes. A recent report concluded 52 children lost their lives in hot cars in 2018 – a record number. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As scorching temperatures arrive with summer, it’s important to know the inside of a car can climb to deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes. A recent report concluded 52 children lost their lives in hot cars in 2018 – a record number.

The severe storms are gone and summer is arriving with a vengeance.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 90s and heat index values between 105-110 across Tarrant County.

“It’s humid. It’s hot,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Patricia Sanchez. “People need to take precautions.”

The heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday, though heat indexes are expected to climb above 100 on Friday as well.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

There will be a slight break in the heat this weekend with high temperatures dropping back into the low 90s and rain chances returning.

On Wednesday, MedStar crews treated seven patients for heat-related illness. All seven cases were serious enough to require transport to area hospitals. There was also one call for a child in a hot car. The child was treated on the scene but not taken to the hospital.

Since May 1, a total of 80 patients with heat-related illness have been treated and 52 were sick enough to be taken to area hospitals.

Dangerous heat expected today with Heat Index Values in the 105-110 degree range. A Heat Advisory is in effect thru 8 P.M. Be sure to check on those without power in the wake of yesterday's storms...especially the elderly! Stay hydrated! #BeatTheHeat #dfwwx #txwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/wbDObMx1lT — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) June 20, 2019

Greenville storm damage survey

As for Wednesday’s storms, survey teams are headed to Hunt County, where there was extensive damage Wednesday around Greenville and other parts of the county.

The survey will determine whether the damage was caused by a tornado.

“The worst part of the damage appears to be in Greenville,” Sanchez said.

The storms missed most of the Dallas-Fort Worth area with Collin and Johnson counties seeing severe weather.

“There wasn’t enough lift to get storms going in most of the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” Sanchez said. “It’s tricky in the summertime to predict these storms.”

Here is a house not too far from the church. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/V8xzoZ8nQb — Highway in the Sky (@hwyinthesky) June 19, 2019

Local officials reported the severe storm that hit Greenville as a tornado, which caused widespread tree and roof damage, according to the Associated Press. There were no immediate reports of injuries from the Wednesday afternoon storm.

The Herald-Banner of Greenville reports on Facebook that spotters reported two tornadoes touched down north of the city and headed toward the city. Photographs posted on the page showed widespread roof debris in the streets of downtown Greenville and hanging from utility lines. They also showed large trees either shattered or uprooted.

Greenville is home to about 29,000 residents about 45 miles northeast of Dallas.