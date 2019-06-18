Man critical after 3 masked suspects shoot him in Fort Worth

A man is in critical condition after three masked suspects broke into his apartment and shot him, according to Fort Worth police. File photo

A man is in critical condition after three masked suspects broke into his apartment and shot him, according to Fort Worth police.

Officers responded to the residence in the 2900 block of Phoenix Drive at around 3:30 a.m., according to a police call log. The masked individuals, police said, fled the scene and remain outstanding. They had forced their way through the victim’s front door, police said.

The man was transported to Medstar in critical condition, police said.

The motive of the shooting wasn’t immediately clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated.