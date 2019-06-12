Crime

Police arrest two men charged in Garland store killing; clerk was slain in robbery

Clerk shot dead in Garland store robbery

The assailants are about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 and wore hooded sweatshirts. Anyone with information on the killing should call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.
The assailants are about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 and wore hooded sweatshirts.

Police arrested on Wednesday two suspects who had been charged with capital murder in the May killing of a store clerk in Garland.

Luis Espinoza and Emmanuel Martinez, both 18, robbed the convenience store employee on May 22, police alleged.

Heng Lam, 30, was shot to death.

Security video shows two men entering the store in the 4400 block of West Walnut Street with handguns drawn, police said. They demanded money from two clerks.

Espinoza was arrested Wednesday morning at a residence in Dallas and Martinez was arrested at an apartment complex in Garland, police said.

