Crime
Police arrest two men charged in Garland store killing; clerk was slain in robbery
Clerk shot dead in Garland store robbery
Police arrested on Wednesday two suspects who had been charged with capital murder in the May killing of a store clerk in Garland.
Luis Espinoza and Emmanuel Martinez, both 18, robbed the convenience store employee on May 22, police alleged.
Heng Lam, 30, was shot to death.
Security video shows two men entering the store in the 4400 block of West Walnut Street with handguns drawn, police said. They demanded money from two clerks.
Espinoza was arrested Wednesday morning at a residence in Dallas and Martinez was arrested at an apartment complex in Garland, police said.
Comments