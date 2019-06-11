Police seek man charged in Garland store clerk killing; victim slain during robbery

Clerk shot dead in Garland store robbery Security video shows two men entering the store with handguns. The assailants are about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 and wore hooded sweatshirts. Anyone with information on the killing should call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Security video shows two men entering the store with handguns. The assailants are about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 and wore hooded sweatshirts. Anyone with information on the killing should call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Detectives have identified a suspect in the killing last month of a clerk at a Garland convenience store during a robbery.

Luis Espinoza, 18, has been charged in a warrant with capital murder, police said. He was not in custody late Tuesday.

Espinoza is accused in connection with the slaying of Heng Lam, who was shot on May 22 at the store in the 4400 block of West Walnut Street, police said.

Lam, 30, died at Dallas Presbyterian Hospital.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police have not announced information about a second assailant. Security video shows two men entering the store with handguns.

Anyone with information about Espinoza’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840, police said. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477.