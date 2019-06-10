Crime
Weatherford officer finds 50 pounds of marijuana in car headed to Fort Worth
A Weatherford police officer seized over 50 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Sunday evening, police said.
Officer Kayla Callaway saw a car stalled on the south service road in the 800 block of eastbound Interstate 20. A man walked toward the car carrying motor oil and Callaway started to talk with him, police said.
The man, later identified as 30-year-old Jorge Ramos, said he was driving from El Paso to Fort Worth. During a consensual search of the car, Callaway found 47 bundles of marijuana concealed inside, police said.
Ramos, who is from El Paso, was arrested and faces a second-degree felony charge of drug possession.
