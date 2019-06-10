Weatherford officer finds 50 pounds of marijuana in car headed to Fort Worth

Hundreds march through downtown Fort Worth in Marijuana March Hundreds marched from Burnett Plaza to the Tarrant County Court House as part of a call to legalize weed in Texas. The Dallas/Fort Worth chapter of NORML organized the annual march for cannabis legislation reform. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds marched from Burnett Plaza to the Tarrant County Court House as part of a call to legalize weed in Texas. The Dallas/Fort Worth chapter of NORML organized the annual march for cannabis legislation reform.

A Weatherford police officer seized over 50 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Sunday evening, police said.

Officer Kayla Callaway saw a car stalled on the south service road in the 800 block of eastbound Interstate 20. A man walked toward the car carrying motor oil and Callaway started to talk with him, police said.

The man, later identified as 30-year-old Jorge Ramos, said he was driving from El Paso to Fort Worth. During a consensual search of the car, Callaway found 47 bundles of marijuana concealed inside, police said.

Ramos, who is from El Paso, was arrested and faces a second-degree felony charge of drug possession.