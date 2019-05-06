Femur bone dating back to 1286 AD found in Brazos River

Epic flooding on the Brazos river Historic floods between Possum Kingdom Lake and Lake Whitney Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Historic floods between Possum Kingdom Lake and Lake Whitney

An 800-year-old femur bone was found by a fisherman in Parker County.

The bone was found in the banks of the Brazos River on March 22, according to the Weatherford Democrat.

Bryan Wright, an investigator with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office, told the paper that a forensic anthropologist identified and tested the bone.

“She realized that the bone was probably ancient and took a sample to a lab in Florida, and they did a carbon-14 dating on it and it came back to be about 800 years old,” Wright said.

The bone belonged to someone who died between 1286 and 1398.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler told the paper that the bone likely belonged to a Caddo Indian.