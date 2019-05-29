Student stabbed in leg in fight at Fort Worth high school

What happens during a school lockdown? A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

A student was stabbed in the leg during a large fight at a Fort Worth high school Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Fort Worth police said a fight started at Polytechnic High School at about 5 p.m. The student who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Officer Ivan Gomez said.

Police have not identified the person who stabbed the student yet, Gomez said.

School officials were not immediately available for comment Wednesday evening.