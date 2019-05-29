Crime
Student stabbed in leg in fight at Fort Worth high school
What happens during a school lockdown?
A student was stabbed in the leg during a large fight at a Fort Worth high school Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Fort Worth police said a fight started at Polytechnic High School at about 5 p.m. The student who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Officer Ivan Gomez said.
Police have not identified the person who stabbed the student yet, Gomez said.
School officials were not immediately available for comment Wednesday evening.
Comments