Teacher is on leave after sending anti-immigrant messages to President Trump

A teacher was placed on administrative leave with pay from the Fort Worth school district Wednesday after officials said she posted a string of anti-immigrant comments to President Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

A Twitter account listed under Georgia Clark began to gain attention Tuesday evening and into early Wednesday morning as people circulated a series of comments from the account that asked Trump to crack down on immigration at Carter-Riverside High School. One posting listed her phone numbers and asked that Trump help remove “illegals from Fort Worth.”

Carter-Riverside’s school website lists Georgia Clark as faculty in English language arts.





By late morning, Fort Worth schools had placed the teacher on paid administrative leave after it was determined that the account belonged to the teacher and she made the posts.

“The district is reviewing its options,” said Clint Bond, spokesman for the school district.

A message left at one of the numbers posted on Clark’s account was not immediately returned. The line was busy at the other number listed. The account had been deleted by early this afternoon.





One post sent to Trump’s Twitter account stated: “Mr. President, I asked for assistance in reporting illegal immigrants in the FWISD public school system and what I received was an alarming tweet from someone identifying himself as one of your assistants followed by a second tweet from the same person — cont.”





Another message singles out Carter-Riverside.

“Mr. President, Fort Worth Independent School district is loaded with illegal students from Mexico. Carter-Riverside High School has been taken over by them. Drug dealers are on our campus and nothing was done to them when the drug dogs found the evidence.”

The district was alerted by people who reported the tweets.

The Fort Worth school district is more than 60% Hispanic. District leaders have worked to let the community know it welcomes students from all walks of life and backgrounds.

In 2017, shortly after Trump’s administration began, Fort Worth school trustees voted in favor of a resolution that declares the district “welcoming and safe” for all students, regardless of their immigration status.

Under the resolution, the district will “strive to create the safest possible environments for its students and employees … free of insecurity and fear.” The resolution references the district’s anti-discrimination policy and the 1982 U.S. Supreme Court decision that all children, including those without an immigration status, are entitled to a public education.

Immigration issues have been an issue students have voiced concerns about in recent years. In September 2017, Fort Worth students walked out to show their concerns about laws described as anti-immigrant.