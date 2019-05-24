Grand Prairie woman found dead in lake in April had been strangled, authorities say

Alfonso Hernandez, 28, and Weltzin Garcia, 26. Courtesy photo

A Grand Prairie woman whose body was found in a lake in April had been strangled, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA.

Weltzin Garcia’s body was pulled from Mountain Creek Lake. The 26-year-old’s death was ruled a homicide, WFAA reported.

Garcia and her boyfriend, Alfonso Hernandez, 28, were reported missing by relatives.

Hernandez’s vehicle was found near White Rock Lake in Dallas, and his body was found in the lake in mid-February.

Garcia’s body was recovered 22 miles west, in Mountain Creek Lake, just south of Grand Prairie.

The medical examiner’s office determined Hernandez drowned and died by suicide.

Days before the couple died, a court issued an arrest warrant charging Hernandez with assaulting Garcia.

The couple had two children.