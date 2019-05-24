Man found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in garage of southeast Fort Worth home

Fort Worth police release 2018 crime stats In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

A man with multiple gunshot wounds was found dead in the garage of a house in southeast Fort Worth late Thursday night, according to police.

Marcus Tarrell McCurin, 35, was pronounced dead about 11 p.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Police received a call about 10:45 p.m. from a woman who said that she heard several gunshots outside, a police call log showed.

Officers arrived at a residence in the 3100 block of Eastcrest Court minutes later only to see that the man had already died, a statement from police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating, police said.