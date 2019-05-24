Local
1-year-old boy hit by truck, dies in tragic accident at Richland Hills home, police say
What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response
A child died after being hit by an unsuspecting family member who was moving a trailer with a truck Thursday night, according to Richland Hills police.
Alexander Vang, 1, was pronounced dead about 8:45 p.m. at Cook Children’s Medical Center, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Alexander was near a truck that was pulling a trailer and the truck hit him, according to police.
Officers responded to a major accident call about 8:15 p.m. at a home in the 3400 block of Popplewell Street and saw Alexander in the backyard, according to a news release from Richland Hills police.
Paramedics from the Richland Hills Fire Department began treating him and then took Alexander to the hospital, the release said.
Investigators determined that a family member was moving a trailer in the backyard and did not see Alexander was near the truck that was pulling the trailer, according to police.
The family member was pulling the trailer forward when Alexander was struck by the moving vehicle, police said.
Police were told by hospital staff that Alexander died.
It was determined that this was a tragic accident and no criminal charges are expected to be filed against anyone involved, police said.
Comments