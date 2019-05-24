Latest News
Boy, 1, dies after a tragic accident in backyard of a Richland Hills home, police say
What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response
A child died after being struck by an unsuspecting family member who was moving a trailer on Thursday, according to police.
Alexander Vang, 1, was pronounced dead about 8:45 p.m. at Cook Children’s Medical Center, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Alexander was near a truck that was pulling a trailer and the truck struck him, according to police.
Officers responded to a major accident call about 8:15 p.m. at a residence in the 3400 block of Popplewell Street and saw Alexander in the backyard, according to a news release from Richland Hills police.
Paramedics from the Richland Hills Fire Department began treating him and then took Alexander to the hospital, the release said.
Investigators determined that a family member was moving a trailer in the backyard of the residence and did not see Alexander was near the truck that was pulling the trailer, according to police.
The family member was pulling the trailer forward when Alexander was struck by the moving vehicle, police said.
Police were told by hospital staff that Alexander died.
It was determined that this was a tragic accident and no criminal charges are expected to be filed against anyone involved, police said.
Comments