Boy, 1, dies after a tragic accident in backyard of a Richland Hills home, police say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A child died after being struck by an unsuspecting family member who was moving a trailer on Thursday, according to police.

Alexander Vang, 1, was pronounced dead about 8:45 p.m. at Cook Children’s Medical Center, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Alexander was near a truck that was pulling a trailer and the truck struck him, according to police.

Officers responded to a major accident call about 8:15 p.m. at a residence in the 3400 block of Popplewell Street and saw Alexander in the backyard, according to a news release from Richland Hills police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Paramedics from the Richland Hills Fire Department began treating him and then took Alexander to the hospital, the release said.

Investigators determined that a family member was moving a trailer in the backyard of the residence and did not see Alexander was near the truck that was pulling the trailer, according to police.

The family member was pulling the trailer forward when Alexander was struck by the moving vehicle, police said.

Police were told by hospital staff that Alexander died.

It was determined that this was a tragic accident and no criminal charges are expected to be filed against anyone involved, police said.