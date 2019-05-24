Man found dead in garage in southeast Fort Worth home from multiple gunshot wounds

Fort Worth police release 2018 crime stats In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

A man struck by multiple gunshot wounds was found dead in a garage on Thursday, according to police.

Police received a call about 9:40 p.m. from a man who identified himself as the wounded man’s cousin, a police call log showed. The cousin told a dispatcher that his family member was shot, the call log stated.

Officers arrived at a residence in the 3100 block of Eastcrest Court minutes later only to see that the man had already died, a statement from police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating, police said. The man has not yet been identified by authorities.