Man found dead in garage in southeast Fort Worth home from multiple gunshot wounds

FORT WORTH

A man struck by multiple gunshot wounds was found dead in a garage on Thursday, according to police.

Police received a call about 9:40 p.m. from a man who identified himself as the wounded man’s cousin, a police call log showed. The cousin told a dispatcher that his family member was shot, the call log stated.

Officers arrived at a residence in the 3100 block of Eastcrest Court minutes later only to see that the man had already died, a statement from police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating, police said. The man has not yet been identified by authorities.

