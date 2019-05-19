Crime
Man found shot after neighbor spots blood in front of door, Fort Worth police say
A neighbor who was concerned about some blood near the entrance of a nearby duplex helped Fort Worth police officers find a shooting victim on Sunday morning.
Officers were send to the 4000 block of Lafayette Avenue just before 7 a.m. regarding the blood.
A man in his late 20s was found inside the home with a gunshot wound to his right calf and an abrasion on the back of his head, Officer Jimmy Pollozani said.
The man was injured during a home invasion at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Pollozani said.
No suspects have been identified. Police don’t know why the man didn’t call 911 or find a way to the hospital before he was found.
