Man found shot after neighbor spots blood in front of door, Fort Worth police say

A neighbor who was concerned about some blood near the entrance of a nearby duplex helped Fort Worth police officers find a shooting victim on Sunday morning.

Officers were send to the 4000 block of Lafayette Avenue just before 7 a.m. regarding the blood.

A man in his late 20s was found inside the home with a gunshot wound to his right calf and an abrasion on the back of his head, Officer Jimmy Pollozani said.

The man was injured during a home invasion at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Pollozani said.

No suspects have been identified. Police don’t know why the man didn’t call 911 or find a way to the hospital before he was found.