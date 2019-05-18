Female slain at Fort Worth apartment complex; second victim shot, police say

Fort Worth police release 2018 crime stats In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

One female was shot to death and another was wounded late Friday at a Fort Worth apartment complex, police said.

The victims were shot about 10:45 p.m. at the Autumn Chase apartments in the 3500 block of South Riverside Drive, police said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead, said police Capt. Kirk Driver. The second victim appeared to have non life-threatening injuries, Driver said.

It was not clear whether the victims were inside an apartment building or outside when the were shot.

Homicide detectives were investigating the killing, and police had not announced an arrest early Saturday.