Fort Worth police release 2018 crime stats In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police were investigating a shooting in south Fort Worth Tuesday night.

About 16 officers responded to Garden Acres Drive near South Freeway at 9:52 p.m.

Fort Worth officer Tracy Carter said a man was shot and officers were trying to find the shooter. No additional information was available at 10:30 p.m.