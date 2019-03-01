Man removed ‘For Sale’ signs and tried to rent Arlington homes he didn’t own, police say

He drove a 2012 black Lincoln sedan and pretended to be a rental agent, according to police.

Now he’s in jail.

Clinton Argilagos, 33, was in the Tarrant County Jail on Friday facing four charges of property theft. Total bonds were set at $8,500, according to jail records.

Police say Argilagos scammed at least three people out of more than $3,800.

The suspect identified himself as Kevin Davis, Robert Hall and Bob, arrest warrant affidavits stated.

Authorities say that between November and January, Argilagos would find homes with “For Sale” signs and replace them with signs that said “For Rent.” When prospective renters contacted Argilagos he would meet them at different locations, mostly fast-food restaurants, to collect the money that his victims believed would permit them to move into the houses they chose.

The suspect would never meet his prospective victims at the residences that they wanted to tour. Instead, he would tell them that the homes were unlocked and they could let themselves in and look around, arrest warrant affidavits stated.

By the time his victims “figured out the scam, it was too late for them and the suspect was gone with their money,” a police official said.

Except for one woman. She told an investigator that she became suspicious after she had already handed over $885 to the suspect but could not arrange a meeting to make a final payment and get the keys to her house, an arrest warrant affidavit said.

Finally, Argilagos agreed to meet with the woman and the victim was able to get the license plate number from Argilagos’ vehicle and she turned that over to Arlington police, the affidavit said.

The woman, and two other victims, picked out a picture of Argilagos from a lineup, the affidavit said.