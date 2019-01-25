This roofer conned dozens of North Texas customers out of hundreds of thousands

A roofer pleaded guilty Friday to conning customers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in Arlington, Mansfield and North Richland Hills.





Patrick Jenkins, 30, scammed at least 41 people through his roofing company, SOS Roofing and Construction, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s office.

The people would contract with Jenkins to have repairs done, but the work would never be completed, the news release said.

Jenkins would send employees door-to-door signing up prospective customers and take checks for initial payments, promising work would begin in a week. When he received complaints, he would make excuses for the unfinished work, according to the DA’s office.





Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

As part of a plea agreement, Jenkins pleaded guilty to the theft and has to pay $230,000 in restitution. Jenkins entered his plea in Criminal District Court No. 2.

“This case was a great example of teamwork between our office and the Arlington Police Department,” said prosecutor Matt Smid, chief of the district attorney’s white-collar crime team. “We have made it a priority to put white-collar criminals on notice in Tarrant County — we will not tolerate scammers preying on our residents.”