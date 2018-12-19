Crime

North Texas man indicted on charges of making 29 fake credit cards, identity theft

By Kaley Johnson

December 19, 2018 07:50 PM

A North Texas man was indicted on charges of creating 29 fake credit cards over the past three years.

Joseph Heath McDonnell was indicted on nine charges, including illegally creating credit cards and fake documents and identity theft. Police say he has been creating counterfeit cards since March 2015.

Police say McDonnell stole the identity of two people by producing fake driver’s licenses with their names and permit numbers. He also had several devices that were used to make counterfeit credit cards, according to charging documents.

When police searched McDonnell’s house, they said, they found the fake cards and devices used to make them.

They also found 15 blank credit cards, including two blank Chuck E. Cheese gift cards, one Amazon gift card and one NASCAR Visa debit card.

