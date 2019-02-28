Teacher charged with having improper relationship with 17-year-old student

A 46-year-old teacher at Guyer High School is accused of having an improper relationship with a student, according to reports.

Police say Jeana Wesson surrendered to authorities Thursday morning. A bond has not yet been set, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle.

A former student of Wesson’s told police that they exchanged inappropriate photos and videos. He also said that Wesson performed a sexual act with him inside her classroom last year, according to a report from NBC 5.

Wesson is no longer listed on the Denton Independent School District’s online staff directory. She was a chemistry teacher and has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The district is also conducting an internal investigation.