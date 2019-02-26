Dallas Councilman Kevin Felder turns himself in after scooter crash that injured teen

Dallas City Councilman Kevin Felder was arrested Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run accident involving a teenager on a scooter, police said.

Felder surrendered on a charge of causing an accident involving an injury, a third-degree felony. The wreck happened on Feb. 13. A witness told police that Felder had “words with the driver” of the scooter and left, according to records and police sources obtained by Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV.

Felder’s attorney, Pete Schulte, has been vocal about the investigation on Twitter.

“My client, @CityOfDallas Councilman Kevin Felder, appeared in District Court this morning and resolved the arrest warrant filed by @DallasPD yesterday. Sorry, media, no wanted ‘perp walk’ today. Although not happy with the PDs decision, we now look forward to our day in court,” he said on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, as members of the media were filming Felder walking, a cameraman for NBC-DFW fell backward. A reporter from Fox4 said on Twitter that the photographer was shoved to the ground by Felder. The cameraman declined to pursue charges against Felder, police said.

Dallas news photographer is filing an assault report with DPD after he says Councilman Kevin Felder shoved him to the ground. He was not responding to reporters questions about if a warrant was filed for his arrest for leaving the scene with injury, teen was on a scooter pic.twitter.com/FoZUGhdiVf — Lori Brown (@LoriBrownFox4) February 25, 2019

The day after the wreck involving the scooter, Schulte released a statement on Twitter that said: “Dallas City Counsilman Kevin Felder knows he has done nothing wrong and looks forward to a full and impartial investigation into this matter.”

Felder represents South Dallas and Fair Park in District 7.