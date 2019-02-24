Crime

1 dead after crashing stolen vehicle into light pole, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH

Fort Worth police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the 4000 block of Hemphill Street near Bolt Street in south Fort Worth on Saturday evening.

At around 6:40 p.m., officers attempted to catch up with a vehicle that was reported to have been stolen, Officer Jimmy Pollozani said.

The driver of the vehicle then hit a light pole and was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Pollozani said the incident was not a police pursuit.

The identity of the deceased driver has not been released.

The city's Fort Worth Safe Communities Collaborative is tracking car crash data based on MedStar 911 calls, and has ranked the intersections where the most accidents have happened during the past year.

