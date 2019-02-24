1 dead after crashing stolen vehicle into light pole, Fort Worth police say

Fort Worth police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the 4000 block of Hemphill Street near Bolt Street in south Fort Worth on Saturday evening.
At around 6:40 p.m., officers attempted to catch up with a vehicle that was reported to have been stolen, Officer Jimmy Pollozani said.
The driver of the vehicle then hit a light pole and was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Pollozani said the incident was not a police pursuit.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
The identity of the deceased driver has not been released.
Comments