1 dead after crashing stolen vehicle into light pole, Fort Worth police say

Fort Worth police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the 4000 block of Hemphill Street near Bolt Street in south Fort Worth on Saturday evening.

At around 6:40 p.m., officers attempted to catch up with a vehicle that was reported to have been stolen, Officer Jimmy Pollozani said.

The driver of the vehicle then hit a light pole and was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Pollozani said the incident was not a police pursuit.

The identity of the deceased driver has not been released.