Carrollton officer shot, killed man who refused to drop gun, police say

A man who police say charged at officers and refused to drop his gun was shot by an officer with the Carrollton Police Department on Saturday evening, police said.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Walnut Street after the officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, which led to a short pursuit, the department said on Facebook.

The suspect, a 28-year-old Carrollton man, was taken to Parkland Hospital where he died. His identity has not been released.

No officers were injured. The involved officers are on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

