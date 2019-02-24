Crime

Carrollton officer shot, killed man who refused to drop gun, police say

By Nichole Manna

February 24, 2019 11:59 AM

Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man who police say charged at officers and refused to drop his gun was shot by an officer with the Carrollton Police Department on Saturday evening, police said.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Walnut Street after the officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, which led to a short pursuit, the department said on Facebook.

The suspect, a 28-year-old Carrollton man, was taken to Parkland Hospital where he died. His identity has not been released.

No officers were injured. The involved officers are on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

crime

fort-worth

fort-worth

crime

Nichole Manna

Nichole Manna reports on crime, breaking news and other mayhem across North Texas. Before moving to Fort Worth in July 2018, she covered crime and breaking news in Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska and Kansas. She is a 2012 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and grew up in Florida.

  Comments  