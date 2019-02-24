Man indicted on child porn charges after kidnapping Keller girl, federal documents say

A North Texas man was indicted last week on a charge of producing child pornography in relation to an October kidnapping case, according to a federal complaint filed in Fort Worth.

On Oct. 18, a caseworker at a children’s center in Keller told authorities that a 14-year-old girl, identified in the document as Jane Doe, had not returned to the facility after school.

Investigators discovered that the girl had been communicating with Bobby Pearce prior to her disappearance.

Investigators obtained two Amazon Kindle Fire tablets and found different conversations between Doe and Pearce on the app KIK. The conversations included Pearce acknowledging the girl’s age, multiple sexually explicit conversations, details about Pearce arranging to pick her up and his plans to hide from law enforcement while they were on the run, according to the criminal complaint.

On Oct. 26, a warrant was issued in Tarrant County on a charge of aggravated kidnapping for Pearce. He was found and arrested later that day in Greenville, Alabama. The girl was with him, documents say.





According to a report from KXXV-TV in Alabama, authorities said the girl was taken to the Alabama Department of Human Resources and later returned to Texas.

On Nov. 2, Pearce talked with investigators and admitted that he had produced child pornography of Doe to send to other men in exchange for more child pornography, according to the document. He also told the girl she would have to have sex with other men in exchange for places to stay, the document says.

Pearce was indicted on Feb. 21 for production of child pornography. He was appointed a public defender and remains jailed.