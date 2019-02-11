Texas paramedic had videos showing children being ‘violently raped,’ feds say

A paramedic working in the Texas Panhandle has been charged in federal court with possessing child pornography, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Joshua Eugene Freeman of Hemphill County was arrested Friday. His case will be heard in Amarillo.

Freeman is accused of using the Dropbox application to send and receive at least 76 video files of child pornography. Some of the files, according to the complaint, show “images and videos containing children being forcibly and violently raped by adults, children involved in sex acts with animals, infant-age children engaged in sex acts and children that are tied up during sex acts.”

The account also had photos of associates of Freeman and their children, according to the complaint. The document didn’t say what those photos showed.

Freeman worked as a paramedic at a hospital in Canadian, which is just west of the Oklahoma border. He resigned the day law enforcement began investigating him, according to David Troublefield, Director of Human Resources for Hemphill County Hospital.





Troublefield said officials there immediately did an internal investigation to try and determine if anything inappropriate was done at the hospital, or if hospital resources were used. He said nothing was found.