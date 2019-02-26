11 men, including an attorney, are accused of trying to meet with minors for sex

Eleven men who thought they were meeting up with minors to have sex were instead arrested last week in Tarrant County, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Hurst and Fort Worth police departments, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a Joint Online Solicitation of a Minor operation between Feb. 21 and 23.

Undercover officers used personal ads and social media and communication apps to find people who were looking to have sex with a minor.

The following men were arrested on a charge of online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, according to the sheriff’s office:

▪ Raymond James Moore, 47. He allegedly believed he was meeting up with a 15-year-old boy.

▪ David Do, 28. He allegedly believed he was meeting a 15-year-old boy. Do is an attorney at a local law firm focusing on immigration, the sheriff’s office said.

▪ Luis Enrique Gomez-Alvarado, 21. He allegedly thought he was meeting a 13-year-old girl.

▪ Vernon Teague, 57. He allegedly believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl.

▪ Gerardo Jaramillo, 39. He allegedly believed he was meeting a 16-year-old girl.

▪ Joseph Arthur Wright, 62. He allegedly thought he was meeting with a 15-year-old boy.

▪ Thomas Earl Cardwell, 41. He allegedly believed he was meeting with a 15-year-old girl. He was also in possession of 2.1 grams of meth, the sheriff’s office said.

▪ John Michael Carmona, 44. He drove Cardwell to meet the girl, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested for being in possession of 6.3 grams of meth.

▪ Steuart Mason Brouwer, 28. He allegedly believed he was meeting with a 15-year-old boy.

▪ Johnny Lee Garner, 29. He allegedly though he was meeting with a 15-year-old girl.

▪ Chenna Vunnava, 31. He allegedly believed he was meeting with a 15-year-old girl.