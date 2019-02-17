Man was shot in north Fort Worth neighborhood, not near Dairy Queen, report says

A report from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office says that a man who was killed on Saturday evening was shot in a north Fort Worth neighborhood, not at a nearby Dairy Queen as originally reported by the Fort Worth Police Department.

An initial report from police at 7 p.m. Saturday said that officers “were dispatched to 8620 N Beach St (Dairy Queen) responding to a shooting.” The shooting happened just before 5:40 p.m.

However, the new report says the man who was killed — identified as 24-year-old Caleb Sims — was actually shot in the 4800 block of Eagle Trace Drive, about a half mile away from the Dairy Queen.

Sims died at 6:31 p.m. of gunshot wounds to his head and torso, the report says.

Officer Buddy Calzada told the Star-Telegram just before 9 p.m. on Saturday that police were “aware of a second location involved in this shooting” but couldn’t confirm the location or other details.

Hours earlier, residents in the area of Eagle Trace Drive wrote on social media that shots were fired between two cars — one white and one black. Police wouldn’t confirm that information or say why investigators were seen on Eagle Trace Drive.

Sims ended up in the area of the Dairy Queen, and officers were sent there first. Once on scene, Calzada said officers found three people inside the vehicle.

Sims and another man had been shot. The other injured man, who has not been identified, was hospitalized in critical condition.

The third person was not injured, Calzada said.

Asked on Sunday evening if police could provide any information about what happened on Eagle Trace Drive, Calzada said, “homicide is still investigating.”

Eagle Trace Drive, at the Trace Ridge intersection, is about a half mile from the Dairy Queen.

As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, no arrests had been made and no suspect description had been released. Police said the men were shot by an “unknown suspect.”

Police did not say what the motive for the shooting was.