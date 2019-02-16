1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside of Fort Worth Dairy Queen, police say

Fort Worth police are investigating a double shooting outside of a Dairy Queen in the north part of the city, according to reports.

A police report says officers were sent to the 8600 block of North Beach Street just before 5:40 p.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital. One of the victims has died of their injuries, Officer Buddy Calzada said.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

No other information was immediately available.