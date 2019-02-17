Homicide near North Fort Worth restaurant still under investigation, no arrests made

Fort Worth police continue to investigate a Saturday evening shooting that left one person dead in the northern part of the city.

Police said they were sent to the Dairy Queen in the 8600 block of North Beach Street near North Tarrant Parkway just before 5:40 p.m. regarding a shooting.

Officer Buddy Calzada said Sunday morning that officers found three people inside of a vehicle, two had been shot. One of the people, a man, later died.

Homicide detectives were also seen on Eagle Trace Drive, at the Trace Ridge intersection, about half a mile from the Dairy Queen.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Calzada said he could confirm that investigators were at a second location related to the homicide but couldn’t confirm the address.

Police have not answered questions about why investigators were at that location.

Residents in the area of Trace Ridge said on social media that shots were fired between two cars — one white and one black. Police wouldn’t confirm that information.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, no arrests had been made and no suspect description had been released. Police said the men were shot by an “unknown suspect.”

Police did not say what the motive for the shooting was when asked.