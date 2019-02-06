Crime

Men shoot cook during armed robbery of Fort Worth Chinese restaurant, police say

By Kaley Johnson

February 06, 2019 10:13 PM

A man was in critical condition Sunday morning after he was shot in south Fort Worth, authorities said.
One person was shot during an armed robbery at a Chinese restaurant in Fort Worth near the Dallas-Fort Worth airport Wednesday night, police said.

At 8:33 p.m., Fort Worth police responded to the 14150 of Trinity Blvd. based on reports there was a person with weapon.

When officers arrived at the restaurant, New China, they found one person had been shot.

Police said they believe three men snuck into the restaurant through the back door. One of the men was armed with a gun and shot a cook as they entered the building.

The two other men assaulted and robbed another cook in the kitchen. The man who was armed went to the front of the restaurant, which was open at the time, and stole the cash register, police said.

The men left out the back door and ran. As of Wednesday night, none of them had been arrested, police said.

The cook was shot in the thigh and taken to the hospital.

