Man shot and killed in south Fort Worth identified, suspect being sought

A man who was shot in south Fort Worth Wednesday died from his injuries Thursday and was identified Friday.

Thomas Thompson, 22, was shot in the 3500 block of Park Lake Drive near McCart Avenue, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

A witness to the shooting said Thompson was walking along Park Lake Drive toward McCart when a second man walked up to him and shot him in the head. The shooter then walked across the turf bridge along the river toward Red Rock Apartments, the witness said.

Thompson was taken to the hospital and died from his injures at 9:20 a.m. Thursday.





Homicide detectives determined that several people at Park Lake Drive were involved in a fight. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot Thompson, according to police.

As of Friday, police had made no arrests. Homicide detectives were investigating.