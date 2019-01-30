13 men in Denton County accused of trying to have sex with minors

Thirteen men were arrested in Denton County for trying to have sex with minors, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

On Jan. 23 and 24, the sheriff’s office conducted a Joint Online Solicitation Operation with other agencies, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Investigators participated in undercover online chats to communicate with people who were trying to have sex with youths under the age of 17.

Eleven men agreed to meet with a minor for sex and were arrested at the agreed upon meeting location, the sheriff’s office said.

Two others agreed to meet for sex, but never showed up. They were arrested after authorities obtained warrants.

Seven other people face possible charges, the sheriff’s office said.

All suspects have been charged with online solicitation of a minor. Some face multiple counts. Immigration detainers have been placed on two of the men believed to be in the United States illegally, the office said.