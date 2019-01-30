Man critically wounded in south Fort Worth shooting

A man was in critical condition after being shot in a south Fort Worth neighborhood, authorities said.
Police are searching for several suspects.
The shooting was reported shortly after 12:30 p. m. at Park Lake Drive and McCart Avenue.
A preliminary police report showed that a suspect pulled a handgun and shot the victim.
The name and age of the victim had not been released, but MedStar officials reported he was an adult.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
