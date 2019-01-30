Fort Worth

Man critically wounded in south Fort Worth shooting

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

January 30, 2019 12:58 PM

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 23

Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.
By
Up Next
Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.
By
FORT WORTH

A man was in critical condition after being shot in a south Fort Worth neighborhood, authorities said.

Police are searching for several suspects.

The shooting was reported shortly after 12:30 p. m. at Park Lake Drive and McCart Avenue.

A preliminary police report showed that a suspect pulled a handgun and shot the victim.

The name and age of the victim had not been released, but MedStar officials reported he was an adult.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Weslaco Police are searching for a suspect who refused to turn a vehicle off during a traffic stop then took off with an officer on the car.

By

Domingo Ramirez Jr.

Star-Telegram breaking news reporter Domingo Ramirez Jr. has been in journalism for more than 35 years. It’s the job he has loved from day one.

  Comments  