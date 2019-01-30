Arlington man charged with trying to meet 11-year-old girl for sex, documents say

An Arlington man was arrested after federal authorities say he tried to meet up with an 11-year-old girl for sex, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. Northern District of Texas.

In July 2017, an undercover officer with the FBI began chatting with Keith Berkebile, 59, on a website known for being used to sexually exploit children, according to the complaint.

Berkebile thought he was talking to the mother of 5- and 11-year-old daughters, and asked the mom if she “would like to see your oldest with a man.” He allegedly furthered the conversation by asking the undercover officer if she would enjoy watching the girl give him oral sex, according to the document.

After talking back and forth about meeting up for a couple of weeks, Berkebile, on July 25, 2017, made plans with the undercover officer to meet her and her daughter at an apartment pool in Grand Prairie.

When he arrived, Berkebile was arrested. He told investigators that he had chatted with a woman who wanted her daughter to have sex and he agreed, but then changed his mind, the complaint says.

Investigators later searched his apartment and found child pornography on his computer, according to the complaint.

Berkebile was charged with enticement of a child and is expected to be indicted next month.