Crime

Arlington man charged with trying to meet 11-year-old girl for sex, documents say

By Nichole Manna

January 30, 2019 07:00 AM

Damian Dovarganes AP
Damian Dovarganes AP

An Arlington man was arrested after federal authorities say he tried to meet up with an 11-year-old girl for sex, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. Northern District of Texas.

In July 2017, an undercover officer with the FBI began chatting with Keith Berkebile, 59, on a website known for being used to sexually exploit children, according to the complaint.

Berkebile thought he was talking to the mother of 5- and 11-year-old daughters, and asked the mom if she “would like to see your oldest with a man.” He allegedly furthered the conversation by asking the undercover officer if she would enjoy watching the girl give him oral sex, according to the document.

After talking back and forth about meeting up for a couple of weeks, Berkebile, on July 25, 2017, made plans with the undercover officer to meet her and her daughter at an apartment pool in Grand Prairie.

When he arrived, Berkebile was arrested. He told investigators that he had chatted with a woman who wanted her daughter to have sex and he agreed, but then changed his mind, the complaint says.

Investigators later searched his apartment and found child pornography on his computer, according to the complaint.

Berkebile was charged with enticement of a child and is expected to be indicted next month.

On Tuesday, April 10, 2018, the first anniversary of Molly Matheson's strangulation death, her parents announced Project Beloved: The Molly Jane Mission, a nonprofit geared toward helping victims of sexual violence.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

texas

crime

fort-worth

crime

Nichole Manna

Nichole Manna reports on crime, breaking news and other mayhem across North Texas. Before moving to Fort Worth in July 2018, she covered crime and breaking news in Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska and Kansas. She is a 2012 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and grew up in Florida.

  Comments  