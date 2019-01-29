Suspects killed in Houston police shooting identified; 4 wounded officers recovering

Two suspects killed in a gunbattle with Houston police were identified Tuesday while four wounded officers remained in a hospital.

The suspects were identified as Rhogena Nicholas, 58, and Dennis Tuttle, 59, according to news reports.

Two officers were in critical condition Tuesday, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said all the officers are undercover officers and he would not release their names.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The shooting happened in the 7800 block of Harding Street, in southeast Houston.





Acevedo said about a dozen narcotics officers and others in full uniform went to the home on Harding regarding an ongoing investigation involving the sale of narcotics. Shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, the narcotics officers attempted to serve a search warrant.

Acevedo told a news conference Tuesday that police knew black tar heroin was being sold at the property. He said officers found no heroin there Monday, but they recovered marijuana, an unidentified white powder and two rifles, The Associated Press reported.

As officers entered the home, one suspect opened fire, wounding four officers, two critically, Acevedo said.

The officers announced themselves as they breached the front door, Acevedo said. Uniformed officers in marked police cars also turned on their lights and sirens.