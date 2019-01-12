Officer, suspect shot during officer-involved shooting in Arlington, police say

An officer and a suspect were shot during a traffic stop Friday night, Arlington police said.
Police were working a “critical incident” in the 1700 block of W. Randol Mill Rd., according to a tweet from the Arlington police department’s Twitter.
An officer was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital, police said. A suspect was also struck and hospitalized.
Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson said on Twitter he was at the hospital with the injured officer Friday night.
“I have spoken to our officer and they are receiving excellent care,” the tweet said. “Keep our team and family in your thoughts and prayers.”
