VP invoiced himself and defrauded Sabre out of $5.9 million, feds say

A North Texas man is accused of defrauding Sabre, the Southlake travel-technology company, out of $5.9 million over the course of four years, according to a federal criminal complaint filed in the U.S. Northern District of Texas.

Sanjay Nanda, senior vice president for Sabre Airline Solutions, is charged with wire fraud against Sabre Corporation, under which Sabre Airline Solutions operates.

Nanda’s role was to oversee a project in which the company was providing technical services to two merging airlines. He had authority to invoice consultants and contractors.

Records provided by Sabre to law enforcement show that Sabre Airline Solutions paid approximately 78 invoices to Sadak, LLC, claiming about $5.9 million for consulting services performed between September 2011 and September 2015.

However, investigators learned that Sadak, LLC, lists Nanda as the company senior vice president and the sole authorized signatory on the account. The email associated with the bank account at Sadak belongs to Nanda, the document says.

In 2011, Nanda had talked to a friend outside the company about doing some consulting work for Sabre. In late October 2011, Nanda called the man and said there was a billing issue on the consulting project and that a check issued to him was actually intended for a different vendor.

Not longer afterward, the man received an email from another Sabre employee that stated the company couldn’t process an invoice that the man had reportedly sent. But he told investigators during a 2017 interview that he had not been offered or accepted any project or positions with Sabre and had not submitted any invoices.

Instead, Nanda was approving the invoices to be paid to the Sadak account which bank records show he controlled.

Over the course of several years, the “consultant” continued to receive emails from Sabre about invoices, but told investigators that he didn’t pay attention to the emails and thought there was a mix-up, so he forwarded them to Nanda.

Nanda was arrested on Monday in Brooklyn.