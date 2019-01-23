Crime

Police say shooting in Home Depot parking lot occurred during attempted robbery

By Kaley Johnson

January 23, 2019 08:40 PM

Police shed more light on the deaths of two men in Fort Worth who were shot in a Home Depot parking lot in far south Fort Worth, saying the shooting might have occurred during a robbery.

Zyshonne Dunkley, 20, and Olynthus Davis, 19, died from gunshot wounds on Jan. 17, police said.

Police believe Dunkley and Davis were attempting to rob someone in a car in the parking lot when the person or people in the car shot them, Detective C. Watson with Fort Worth police said.

“It appears that they were shot by who they were trying to rob,” Watson said.

Watson said the people in the car have not been identified by police. She urged them to contact police.

“We just want the people in the car to come forward if they’re willing to,” she said.

Police said surveillance footage showed the men walking up to a car in the parking lot at 7950 South Freeway before the shooting. Police responded to the scene at about 9:40 p.m.

Early in the investigation, police said they believed the two men shot each other.

