26-year-old man killed after being hit by train in Denton, police say

A 26-year-old man was hit by a train and killed early Wednesday morning in Denton, according to Denton police.
The man was hit on the railroad tracks near South Locust Street and Interstate 35 at 1:52 a.m., police said.
Joshua Gulley was identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner on Wednesday afternoon.
Gulley was walking on the tracks when he was hit by the southbound train, police said.
Union Pacific Railroad is assisting Denton police in the investigation.
