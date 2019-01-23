Crime

26-year-old man killed after being hit by train in Denton, police say

By Kaley Johnson

January 23, 2019 02:59 PM

A man was killed when he was hit by a train in Denton early Wednesday morning.
A man was killed when he was hit by a train in Denton early Wednesday morning.


A 26-year-old man was hit by a train and killed early Wednesday morning in Denton, according to Denton police.

The man was hit on the railroad tracks near South Locust Street and Interstate 35 at 1:52 a.m., police said.

Joshua Gulley was identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner on Wednesday afternoon.

Gulley was walking on the tracks when he was hit by the southbound train, police said.

Union Pacific Railroad is assisting Denton police in the investigation.

