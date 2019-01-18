Crime

One of two men killed in Home Depot shooting in Fort Worth identified

By Kaley Johnson

January 18, 2019

FORT WORTH

A 20-year-old man was identified as one of two men who died after a shooting outside Home Depot in Fort Worth Thursday night.

Zyshonne Dunkley was identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner as one of the men who died. His cause of death was listed as gunshot wounds on the left thigh and his time of death was 2:20 a.m.

The other man had not been identified as of Friday afternoon.

The two men shot each other about 9:40 p.m. after an argument escalated into gunfire in the parking lot of the Home Depot at 7950 South Freeway, according to police.

At least a dozen police units responded to the shooting call. Dunkley died after being taken to the hospital and the other man died while being treated at the scene, police said.

Police said surveillance footage showed the men walking up to a car in the parking lot before the shooting.

Police said they believe the person or people in the car have knowledge of the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are requesting anyone with information, including the occupants of the vehicle, to contact Detective Watson at 817-392-4330.

An officer en route to the shooting was injured when his patrol car was hit by another vehicle in an intersection, police said. He was treated at the scene.

Kaley Johnson

Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter.

